Subscribe
Close
Politics

Dr. Fauci Calls Rand Paul "Obsessed" & "Unhinged"

Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th During GOP-Led Sham Hearing About The COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Fuaci used his opening statement to rip Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, calling out his "unhinged obsession," with him.

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Republicans scapegoat Dr. Fauci to distract from their own pandemic failures.
  • Dr. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid perjury, angering GOP senators.
  • Social media calls out Republicans' attempt to relitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Fauci Calls Rand Paul "Obsessed" & "Unhinged"
Anna Moneymaker / Dr. Fauci

Republicans are down so bad right now that they are revisiting the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to blame Dr. Anthony Fauci for how it was handled.

Dr. Fauci should be enjoying retirement and the summer with his family. Still, instead he had to travel to Capitol Hill for a GOP-led congressional hearing on the origins of COVID and how Trump led the response, which quickly became contentious when Dr. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times to avoid the possibility of giving Republicans ammo they could use to prosecute him for perjury possibly.

Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, immediately had Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in their feelings, especially Rand Paul, whom Fauci directly called out, saying in his opening statement that the Kentucky Senator had an “unhinged obsession with calling for my prosecution.”

At the end of the hearing, committee Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he would call for a vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. After the hearing, Rand said the committee would vote on the issue next week.

Social Media Came To The Defense of Dr. Fauci

The complete waste of taxpayers’ money was not a hit with social media, with many calling out Republicans for trying to relitigate the events of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So asking sitting Sen. Mitch McConnell to prove that he can serve after being in the hospital for over a month is a ‘campaign ploy’ according to Rand Paul but pulling Dr. Fauci out of retirement to answer questions about COVID from 6 years ago for the 10th time isn’t????,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

David Axelrod said on X, “There was plenty senators could have asked Dr. Fauci about what lessons he learned, and the country should, from the COVID pandemic. Instead they engaged in an obvious attempt to demonize and entrap the 85-year-old, who received the Medal of Freedom from a Republican POTUS for the work he did to save millions here and abroad from the AIDS epidemic. This was not about public health. It was about one senators longstanding vendetta.”

Where’s the lie?

It’s a damn shame how Republicans, like Ohio senator Bernie Moreno, who hilariously has his own drama involving Ohio Rep. Max Miller, who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of the Ohio senator, treated Fauci, a man who gave his lfie to serving his country.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci Rand Paul

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A man wearing a black hooded jacket stands in an urban setting, with two Yeezy slide sandals shown below.

Kanye West's Yeezy Slides Mysteriously Disappear From JD Sports' Release Calendar

Cassius Life
Two portraits: a woman with braided red hair wearing a white and mesh outfit, and a bald man in a black shirt smiling.

Spicy-Wing Wooing Continues: Keke Palmer Is Still Gushing Over ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans

Bossip
Two people in colorful traditional African attire standing in a lush forest setting.

Fantastical Forces, Stunning Sorcery & An All-Star Cast Conjure 'Children Of Blood And Bone' Trailer's Tantalizing Tale Of Orïsha

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
Trending
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet
10 Items
Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Trending
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
E1 Monaco 2026
Politics  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close