Trump Blames COVID-19 on "Dust", Xitter Not Amused

Trump Blames COVID-19 on “Dust” from “China”, Xitter Not Amused

Published on September 23, 2024
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Donald Trump’s claims that the COVID-19 pandemic began with “dust” blown over to the country “from China” has left many on social media again questioning his intelligence.
Former President Donald Trump is receiving new blowback due to his comments concerning the rise of COVID-19 in the United States. He sat down for a one-on-one interview with Sheryl Attkisson of the “Full Measure” show on Sunday (September 22) at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The conversation turned to the pandemic, and Attkisson asked Trump how he felt he handled the situation. “In terms of overall, I think I did an amazing job with COVID,” Trump insisted. “I never got the credit for it. Remember that more people died under Biden-Harris than died under Trump.”
“I never got great credit on the fighting of the China virus, which is COVID, but we call it the China virus because we like to be accurate,” the former president continued. “But if you think of what I’ve done, I took a disaster that came into our shores, that dust flew in from China, and we started making things like the ventilators.” He added that he would “not be given credit” for the “fantastic job” done, remarking to the Heritage Foundation-sponsored host, “Nobody knew what it was. Nobody knew where it came from.” The claim was part of an almost 20-minute interview, where he also declared that if he loses in the November presidential election, he won’t run again in 2028. The interview is not the first time that Trump has uttered the false claim. He made it as part of a rambling sentence, saying We had that damn dust coming in from China, the China virus…” during his campaign rally held in Wildwood, New Jersey back in May. But his insistence on repeating it brought him ridicule from those who got wind of the statement, with many bemoaning his lack of intelligence. Check out the reactions to Trump’s “dust claim” below.  

