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Mahershala Ali Stars In 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother' Trailer

Mahershala Ali Channels The Spirit Of Blade In New Trailer To ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’

Marvel really dropped the ball with 'Blade,' didn't they...

Published on August 3, 2026
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Now that it’s been confirmed that Mahershala Ali will no longer be taking on the mantle of Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (damn you, Kevin Feige!), the Oscar winning actor has no other option than to move on with his career but luckily for us it seems like he’s got a banger of a film on deck and we can’t wait to take it in.

Over the weekend Amazon MGM Studios released their first trailer for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which stars Mahershala Ali as a hitman in Houston named Latif who juggles his deadly job along with his home life of a widowed father of three. A man of faith, Latif finds himself going through the motions as he tries his best to raise his children while executing his job to his fullest potential as he comes face-to-face with a eerily menacing John Cho (Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle) with gold grills. Those good teeth go a long way in giving Cho some aura. Just sayin.’

While this is no Blade, Ali does show off some pretty impressive swordsmanship that we’re sure he practiced for what would’ve been his MCU debut but is now put to use in the Bassam Tariq written and directed film.

Check out the trailer for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this coming September 25 in the comments section.

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