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Cam’ron Recalls DMX Scheduling A Dog Fight Against A Raccoon

Cam’ron Recalls DMX Scheduling A Dog Fight… Against A Raccoon [Video]

Earl was different.

Published on August 1, 2026
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Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Some stories are so ridiculous they can only be about DMX. Cam’ron shared one of his funniest X memories on the latest Talk With Flee.

As spotted by Complex, Cam recalled repeatedly running into DMX while the two were staying at the same Connecticut hotel during separate movie shoots. At some point, X invited him to come around later for an event that only DMX could have arranged.

“We both was staying in the same hotel at the same time in Connecticut,” Cam explained. “He had a dog, I don’t know if it was Boomer or not… He had a dog in the hotel with him and sh*t, and we kept bumping into each other and he’s like, ‘Yo, man, what you doing later?’”

Cam told him he planned to return to the hotel, which is when DMX casually revealed the evening’s entertainment. “He said, ‘Oh cool, 7:30 we going to the back of the hotel. Boomer gonna fight this raccoon,’” Cam continued. Naturally, Cam had questions. The proposed fight itself was wild enough, but he was even more confused by how X knew the raccoon would appear at the agreed-upon time.

“I’m like, ‘How do you know where a raccoon going to be at at 7:30?’” he recalled. “And how do you set this match up with your dog and a raccoon, to where all parties are going to be available?” Unfortunately, Cam missed the main event. When he saw DMX again, however, X confirmed that the fight had gone exactly as planned.

“He’s like, ‘Yo, where you was at?’” Cam said. “I said, ‘What happened? He f*** him up?’ He said, ‘Yeah, he f***ed him up! F***ing raccoon can’t f*** with my n***a.’”

Cam admitted the encounter remains his favorite DMX memory because of how confidently X had organized the entire showdown. “That’s probably the number one story out of all the stories with DMX to stand out to me,” he said. “This n***a knew where a raccoon was going to be at at a particular time, and he had everybody set up to see the fight. I actually missed it, but I heard that his dog won and sh*t.”

The story joins a long list of hilarious DMX memories shared by rappers and industry peers over the years. Whether they involved his love of dogs, unpredictable behavior or one-of-a-kind sense of humor, the late Ruff Ryders legend always seemed capable of turning an ordinary encounter into an unforgettable story.

You can watch Cam talk about his hilarious DMX interaction below.

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