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J. Cole Confronts Cam'ron About Lawsuit In Podcast Teaser

J. Cole Confronts Cam’ron About Lawsuit In Upcoming Episode of ‘Talk With Flee’ Podcast

J.Cole also touched on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

Published on March 23, 2026
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  • Cam'ron admits the lawsuit against Cole was unlikely to succeed, but was a ploy to get his attention.
  • Cole reflects on the 'disgusting' way fans tried to tear down Drake.
  • Cole's wife cried over his apology to Kendrick Lamar, as he was visibly burdened by the conflict.
Getty Images / Cam’ron / J.Cole

J. Cole is doing a lot of talking following the release of his latest project, The Fall-Off. One potentially explosive interview featuring Cam’ron and J. Cole is coming on his Talk With Flee podcast.

Cam’ron teased his interview with Cole, sharing footage of Cole interupting the Dipset general while talking about why his partner could never be a stylist.

Cam asks “What’s up, man?” when Cole walks into the studio, giving Kill Cam a death stare and responding, “I’m just saying, a lawsuit, bro? Lawyers?”

Digesting the situation, Cam’ron responds, “You know it wasn’t like that.”

For those who need a quick refresher, Cam’ron hit with Cole with a lawsuit over the song “Ready ’24,” revealing the song was recorded in 2022 and that “No Role Modelz” crafter failed to honor agreed commitments over two years for failing to appear on Cam’s It Is What It Is podcast and one of his songs.

Clips have begun to hit the internet, with Cole not only reflecting on the lawsuit but also on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Cam’ron Admits The Lawsuit Wasn’t Going Anywhere

When asked about the lawsuit, Cole told Cam’ron, “When the lawsuit came out, I was like, ‘Come on Cam’… My ego reaction is like, quietly, I’m like, ‘f**k this n****.’ But quickly I’m like, ‘Nah I get it though.'”

Cam admitted that he felt the lawsuit wasn’t going anywhere, telling the Fayetteville, North Carolina native, “Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, ‘I need to get this n**** attention.”

Cole also spoke on the beef he backed out of between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, after dissing the Compton rapper on his track “7 Minute Drill,” revealing he found it was “disgusting” how people tried to tear down the Toronto rapper.

“The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican,” Cole told Cam’ron.

He continued, “You either Kendrick, or you Drake.”

“I was disgusted both ways, damn near. The ‘out of hand’ that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he’s not great. It was a whole campaign.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, Cole admitted that his wife cried about his apology to Kendrick Lamar.

“She saw how it was weighing on me the two, three days before that,” Cole admitted. “She could see in my whole energy. And she would even ask me, and I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I got a lot going on right now.'”

Interesting.

The Talk With Flee episode is arriving on Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET. Social media users are already sharing their thoughts.

You can see some reactions below.

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