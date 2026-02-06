J. Cole Drops ‘The Fall-Off’, Fans Are Begging Him Not To Retire

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole has officially delivered what could be his final album, The Fall-Off.

Less than 24 hours after its release, the response has been largely positive. From the rollout to the execution, the Fayetteville rapper made it clear that a great deal of thought and intention went into the project.

In the week leading up to The Fall-Off, Cole surprised fans by dropping five new freestyles the night before his birthday on Jan. 28. While there were whispers of a potential surprise album titled It’s A Boy, Cole instead released Birthday Blizzard ’26.

The Fall-Off arrives as a two-disc album, largely sticking to the formula Cole’s core audience has long embraced. While there are a few surprise guest appearances including Future and Tens, the project primarily driven by Cole’s solo performances.

Despite repeatedly referencing retirement, Cole makes it clear on the track “Two Six” that he still sees himself as a central force in Hip-Hop:

“I’m the future of this rap sh*t, and f*ck everything I did in the past.”

Days before the album’s release, the KOD rapper revealed the back cover for The Fall-Off, which feature a photo of his childhood bedroom. The walls are covered with posters of rappers that inspired him over the years.

One of those posters belongs to Fayetteville rap group Bomm Sheltuh, whom Cole has credited them for their influence during his early development as an artist.

Nervous Reck, half of Bomm Sheltuh, shared a finale message for Cole via Hip-Hop Wired in case The Fall-Off truly marks his farewell:

“Bro you did it, you wanted to be a rapper, once you did that you got signed to your hero (Jay-Z). Your next step was to be the greatest in the game, and here you are bro, you on top. This is ‘The Fall-Off’ but all you doing is rising. Love you bro.”

Check out the full reactions to J. Cole’s release of The Fall-Off below.

Fans reacting to The Fall-Off