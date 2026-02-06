Subscribe
Close
News

How Bomm Sheltuh Played A Role In J. Cole’s Early Career

Ahead of J. Cole’s dropping The Fall-Off, Hip-Hop Wired spoke with someone who helped shape his earliest days as an artist.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

How Bomm Sheltuh Played A Role In J. Cole’s Early Career
Source: @nervreck / Instagram

Before The Fall-Off, J. Cole’s come-up was already being documented.

As the world gears up for the Forest Hills Drive rapper to release his alleged final album, Hip-Hop Wired caught up with someone who played a pivotal role in Cole’s earliest days as an artist.

Nervous Reck, half of Fayetteville, N.C., rap group Bomm Sheltuh, reflected on witnessing J. Cole’s rise firsthand. Filthe Rich and Nerv regularly performed at a local Skate Zone. He later recalled his very first interaction with Cole online:

“​​You know, back then, we had AOL. It was, like, for a week straight, I’d get this little pop up in my thing, and they’d be like, what’s up? I didn’t know what it was, so I X out of it. So then like on the 4th or 5th day, I finally was like, yo, what’s up?  He was called Blazer at the time. His screen name was Blazer 15 and he was just like, yo, I’m a rapper. I’m a fan of y’all.”

Nerv also explained how he invited the Young Simba rapper to perform at an upcoming show:

“We got a show coming up at the skate zone. After the show’s over, we’re gonna do an open mic and let some cats that we f*ck with, you know, come rapping, you know what I mean? Just showcase their skills. So I said, come out to that, and I’ll let you get on stage.”

The performance went so well that Nervous Reck extended an open invitation for the young rapper to come to his house and learn how to record music.

Years later, J. Cole has cemented himself as one of the greatest MCs in Hip-Hop history. Whenever possible, he has credits Bomm Sheltuh for their early influence. During the rollout for The Fall-Off, Cole shared an alternate cover featuring a story about hist first recording session at Bomm Sheltuh’s studio:

“I was done writing a track that I titled ‘The Storm,’ I probably rapped it out loud 50 times back-to-back, my young mind blown that I had actually wrote something this great. I called Nervous Reck immediately to ask if I could come over to The Sheltuh to record it.”

Cole also previewed the back cover of The Fall-Off, which features his childhood bedroom wall covered with albums that inspired him over the years, including Bomm Sheltuh’s debut project http://www.bommsheltuh.com. 

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s exclusive interview with Nervous Reck of Bomm Sheltuh below:

Related Tags

album J. Cole North Carolina

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

    Bossip
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Former NFL Player Convicted In $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme

    Cassius Life

    World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

    Bossip
    Kid Cudi As Scotty Ramon “Echoes of the Past” at Ruttkowski;68 Bohemians Merch

    Kid Cudi Celebrates First-Ever Solo Art Exhibit With Prints & Merch

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close