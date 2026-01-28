Subscribe
J. Cole Drops ‘Birthday Blizzard ’26’ Freestyles Ahead Of ‘The Fall Off’

Published on January 28, 2026
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

J. Cole has released four new freestyles, packaging them as a project titled Birthday Blizzard ‘ 26.

Hosted by the legendary DJ Clue, the Fayetteville MC raps over a selection of classic instrumentals, giving fans a proper appetizer ahead of The Fall Off, which is scheduled to arrive Feb. 6.

Before dropping the four-piece, Cole also released a new track, “Disc 2 – Track 2,” where he reflects on his life in reverse. The song begins at his funeral and works its way back to his birthday, serving as both a personal reflection. On the screen, Cole shared a written message that further fueled speculation that The Fall Off may truly be his final album:

“For the past 10 years, this album has been handcrafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus, and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to Hip-Hop.”

Cole is making it clear that his last move will be his best move.

Throughout the Birthday Blizzard ’26 freestyles, the Born Sinner rapper reminded listeners why his name still rings bells in Hip-Hop. On “Golden Goose Freestyle,” J. Cole appeared to take aim at artists he suggests may be inflating their streaming numbers with bots.

“If the streams say you’re winnin’, why your tours is losin? When the math ain’t mathin’, of course you’re juicin’, that mean the bots is boostin’.”

While Cole didn’t call out anyone by name, stream manipulation has long been an open secret within the music industry. With those bars, it’s safe to say Cole has distanced himself from those tactics and is standing on his own work to build organically.

Check out some of the early reactions to J. Cole’s surprise drop of Birthday Blizzard ’26 below. With The Fall Off on the horizon, the conversation around Cole’s legacy is heating up once again.

1. Let him cook

2. Fans online reacting to J. Cole’s Birthday Blizzard ’26

3. Legendary

4. Mixtape Cole back?

5. Has Cole reclaimed the throne?

6. Fans are loving the rollout for The Fall Off

7. Beyond ready for The Fall Off

8. Is J. Cole the goat?

9. Fans are saying Cole is giving the blueprint of a perfect rollout

10. LOL

