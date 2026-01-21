Subscribe
Close
jadakiss

Jadakiss Slips Up, Hints At J.Cole Mixtape Before 'The Fall Off'

Jadakiss Slips Up, Hints At J.Cole Mixtape Before ‘The Fall Off’ Drops

Jadakiss may have just thrown a wrench into J.Cole’s rollout during a recent podcast episode. 

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


Jadakiss
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jadakiss may have just thrown a wrench into J.Cole’s rollout during a recent podcast episode. 

On the latest episode of Joe and Jada, the LOX rapper suggested that rumors about Cole releasing a mixtape ahead of his highly anticipated album The Fall Off might actually be true. While speaking about upcoming music, Kiss revealed that he was recently approached regarding the project:

“Shout out J.Cole, he has a project coming out called The Fall Off, and he got a mixtape where he used The LOX ‘Money, Power, Respect’ & ‘Can I Live’. So Cole is coming back in a major way.”

The slip-up immediately caught J.Cole fans’ attention, as whispers have been circulating about a possible project dropping ahead of The Fall Off.

An alleged vision board tied to Cole’s The Fall Off era previously surfaced online, listing a sequence of projects including KOD, The Off-Season, and The Fall Off. What made the board especially intriguing was the placement of another title, It’s A Boy, positioned before the final chapter.

On the other hand, Fat Joe wasn’t feeling J.Cole’s decision to remove himself from the rap back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. While acknowledging Cole as one of the best in the game, Crack admitted the move cost him some points in his book: 

“I don’t look at him the same, he ain’t come outside…I don’t look at you the same. The f*cking sword is dull. I don’t care what he spits. I’ve always said he’s one of the greatest, and all that is irrelevant to me when you talking all that gangsta sh*t and they call you to the yard, and you don’t step outside.”

For now, fans are waiting to see if Jadakiss is capping or if J.Cole is really dropping a mixtape before The Fall Off.

Related Tags

Fat Joe J.Cole Album jadakiss

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Skepta, SZA, and Miles Caton

    Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

    Bossip

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were "100% Right" In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Cassius Life

    Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel's Take On Icon's Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was 'Toxic'

    Bossip
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    James Bernard
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Veteran Journalist James Bernard Cause Of Death Revealed

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close