Ye Tweets: "No One Listens To J. Cole After Losing Their Virginity"

Kanye West On J. Cole, “No One Listens To J.Cole After Losing Their Virginity”

Published on April 2, 2025
Bing Presents The 5th Annual "Two Kings" Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has once again found himself at the center of an X storm, this time directing his ire at rapper J. Cole. The drama ignited when a fan posted a clip from Cole’s verse on Benny the Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy,” claiming that Cole had spared Kendrick Lamar in the 2024 rap battle. The tweet suggested that Cole’s absence in the aftermath left Kendrick to dominate Drake, which rubbed Ye the wrong way. Kanye fired back with a rant that quickly spiraled out of control.

Kanye’s frustration boiled over as he expressed his distaste for J. Cole’s music, tweeting, “I hate J Cole music so much. It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.” This bizarre statement set the tone for a series of increasingly absurd comments, including a strange jibe at J. Cole’s fanbase: “No one listens to J. Cole after losing their virginity.” The outburst seemed to hit a personal nerve, as Kanye continued to fuel the fire with more vitriol. The feud took an interesting turn when fans resurfaced J. Cole’s 2016 track “False Prophets,” a song many speculated was about Kanye himself. The timing of Kanye’s rant seemed eerily similar to the themes in the track. With the sequence of events unfolding almost like the song’s lyrics, fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons, suggesting that the feud was a full-circle moment.

