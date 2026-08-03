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Mamdani Picks Veteran Black Politician To Lead NYPD Watchdog

Mamdani Picks Veteran Black Politician Jennifer Jones Austin To Lead NYPD Watchdog

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that Jennifer Jones Austin would head the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Last Friday (July 31), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed Jennifer Jones Austin, a notable Black political leader to head the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Austin’s appointment comes amid open criticism of Mamdani’s administration not having sufficient Black representation.

“Jennifer Jones Austin has spent her career standing with New Yorkers who are too often shut out of the halls of power,” Mamdani said in a statement announcing the appointment. “She understands that public safety and accountability go hand in hand, and that trust must be earned through action.”

Austin is a veteran of working within city government, having been appointed to roles within the mayoral administrations of Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio. As a lawyer, she currently serves as a vice chief of the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and heads up the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.

“I’m going to come to this role with an understanding: The N.Y.P.D. is not racist,” she said when contacted by The New York Times. “But as is the case in every government, we have to understand and appreciate that bias and racism have had a place in all of these systems.”

Sharpton approved the appointment, as did New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “She’s not anti-police, but she’s not one to ignore police accountability,” Sharpton said. “She’s not going to get pushed around.”

Austin’s role at the CCRB is significant. The board was created by former Mayor David Dinkins in 1993, and it oversees and investigates NYPD members accused of abusing their authority, being discourteous or using offensive language, and using excessive force in addition to reviewing complaints of sexual assault and harassment and racial profiling.

Mamdani has been under duress as he has supported Jessica Tisch continuing as NYPD Commissioner, while establishing a version of the Department of Community Safety that would divert some 911 calls to mental health professionals and social workers. 

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