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Nicki Minaj Is Charging Fans $10 A Month For "Exclusive" Tweets

MAGA Nicki Minaj Is Charging Fans $10 A Month For Access To Her “Exclusive” Tweets

Cardi B's gonna have a field day with this at some point...

Published on August 4, 2026
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Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Could MAGA’s latest darling, Nicki Minaj, need to expand her streams of income? We don’t know, but Erika Kirk’s new bestie has suddenly taken an interesting approach to rack up some extra dough from her faithful Barbz fanbase.

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj has decided to begin charging her faithful followers a cool $10 a month for access to “exclusive content” on her social media accounts. While we’re not knocking anyone for their hustle, this is particularly interesting given Nicki’s successful rap career, in which she’s raked in millions over the years. Still, it seems like Nicki saw an opportunity to raise some cash and has taken to adding a subscription option to her X account writing, “I finally did it,” before adding, “You can now subscribe to my X account. It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times…elevate, levitate, meditate.”

It’s all about the grift with these MAGA people.

Promising “exclusive spaces and content,” the reception to the news wasn’t exactly one of support from her hardcore day-ones who feel they might miss out on her privileged posts if they don’t add another subscription to their lives.

Per TMZ:

Nicki charging fans to view her content caused a mixed reaction on X.

“What happened to billionaire Barbie? Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?” asked one person who was not impressed … while another wrote, “Can’t wait for all the exclusive content.”

That person who can’t wait for “exclusive content” must think Nicki’s going to be dropping naked pics or something.

The sudden move comes amid Nicki’s current legal woes, in which she’s on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars related to a few lawsuits that she’s been hit with as of late. While we’re sure she’s spent more than that on diamonds, cars, and homes over the years, she might be finding herself in a pinch if she’s resorting to charging her fans a monthly fee to get access to her social media posts that won’t change anyone’s lives. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj starting a subscription to her X account? Sound off in the comments section below.

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