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Lupe Fiasco Shares New Song “Shrink,” References CRS Era

Lupe Fiasco shared a new song titled "Shrink" via Instagram while referencing his CRS era and their potential LP, First World Problematic.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Lupe Fiasco is staying away from podcast microphones at the moment and getting back to the music, sharing a new track via social media. The song, titled “Shrink,” was apparently crafted during Lupe Fiasco’s Child Rebel Soldier (CRS) supergroup era, and he shared the potential title of their collaborative album.

The track “Shrink” is crafted as a longer metaphor about materialism and the connection to high-end fashion, with the video for the snippet showing a row of laundry machines in action. In the caption, it appears Lupe Fiasco was pointing to his CRS days with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, as evidenced by the caption.

From Instagram:

“Shrink” by CRS Lupe

The album would be called “First World Problematic”

A surreal journey into the comedic and ironic “darkside” of fame and fortune. That was the original concept behind “Us Placers” the very first CRS song. This sketch recording of a concept is called “Shrink”

Check out Lupe Fiasco speaking with Almanac of Rap host Donwill about the origin of CRS.

If we’re using the caption as a clear explanation, the CRS Lupe suggests this was made during that time or connected to that particular moment in his career. Like the aforementioned “Us Placers,” which appeared on Kanye West’s 2007 mixtape, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, is considered a classic among fans of the trio.

It isn’t made clear in the caption if First World Problematic will see the light of day or if Lupe Fiasco will fully flesh out the sketch.

Check out “Shrink” below.

Photo: Getty

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