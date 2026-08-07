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Foot Locker Teams Up With Method Man For Fresh Commercial Spot

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Published on August 7, 2026
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Two young Black boys standing in a shoe store, one holding a Nike box and looking excited.
Source: YouTube / Foot Locker

Foot Locker has been the go-to spot for sneakers and sports attire for five decades and counting now and while most people feel the establishment is fine just the way it is, the sports brand retailer is looking to reintroduce itself with the help of a Hip-Hop icon.

Foot Locker is on the verge of launching a brand new platform and have enlisted the timeless talents of the Ticallion Stallion, Method Man to help them get their point across. In a new commercial spot, Johnny Blaze (Method Man) narrates the styles and looks of the sports culture that Foot Locker has helped foster over the decades from the tennis shoes in the late 70’s to the rise of the Air Jordans in the mid 80’s. From there sneaker culture seemingly took over pop culture and has since become a force to reckon with in the money markets.

Looking to help remind the masses as to why sneaker culture is what it is today, Complex is reporting that Foot Locker is working with Hartbeat on a 36-part short-form docuseries called Sole Stories that will feature creators and sneaker enthusiasts who’ll share their own stories on how sneakers became a big part of their lives and ultimately an obsession.

Per Complex:

“For more than 50 years, Foot Locker has given sneaker culture a true home, helping define its iconic moments and milestones,” said Brett O’Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker. “It Always Will Be Foot Locker is our love letter to that legacy and to the generations of customers and communities who have shaped it alongside us. It celebrates where sneaker culture has been, reflects where it is today, and inspires the next generation to write the next chapter with us.”

Method Man for once knows what sneaker culture is all about and couldn’t be more than happy to be a part of Foot Locker’s latest initiative.

“As someone who has been part of sneaker culture for decades,” Method Man said, “this project felt personal. Sneakers have always been bigger than footwear. They represent where you’re from, what inspires you, and the moments that shape you. That’s what makes this campaign so authentic. It celebrates the culture that’s brought people together for generations while reminding us that the next chapter is still being written.”

Check out Foot Locker’s latest spot featuring Method Man below and let us know your thoughts about sneaker culture in the comments section.

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