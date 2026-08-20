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Wu-Tang's “C.R.E.A.M.” Featured In New ‘Call Of Duty’ Trailer

Wu-Tang Is For The Gamers: “C.R.E.A.M.” Featured In New ‘Call Of Duty’ Trailer

Published on August 20, 2026
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Activision / Infinity Ward

Wu-Tang Clan’s influence has reached another generation of gamers. The group’s classic “C.R.E.A.M.” is featured prominently in a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

The clip offers a closer look at the soldiers players will meet during the game’s campaign, but before things get too hectic, the squad gets into some Hip-Hop talk. One soldier introduces another to Wu-Tang Clan, leading to some playful back-and-forth about the legendary Staten Island crew.

“You want to be a better Marine? Listen to Wu,” one character tells his fellow soldier. Naturally, “C.R.E.A.M.” eventually kicks in, giving the military-heavy footage a soundtrack familiar to anyone who has ever thrown up a Wu “W.” Released on the group’s landmark 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the record remains one of Wu-Tang’s most recognizable songs more than three decades later.

Wu-Tang and Call of Duty have some history together, too. Back in 2017, Method Man entered Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare with his own downloadable voice-over pack. Instead of the game’s standard multiplayer announcer, Meth could guide players through matches, calling out enemy activity, killstreaks and other developments during combat.

Then in 2023, Call of Duty celebrated Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a collection of in-game War Tracks. “C.R.E.A.M.” was included alongside classics from artists including Nas, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Players could equip the songs to soundtrack their rides throughout Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

So hearing Wu-Tang during Modern Warfare 4 feels less like a random needle drop and more like another chapter in the franchise’s longtime relationship with Hip-Hop culture.

The latest installment also arrives with plenty of expectations. Modern Warfare 4 centers part of its campaign on a full-scale invasion of South Korea, putting players in the boots of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier experiencing live combat for the first time. Meanwhile, longtime franchise favorite Captain Price is operating outside official channels while pursuing a threat of his own.

The campaign is expected to stretch well beyond Korea, with missions taking players to locations including New York, Paris and Mumbai.

Call of Duty itself has come a long way since Activision launched the original game in 2003. What started largely as a cinematic World War II first-person shooter evolved into one of gaming’s defining franchises through blockbuster Modern Warfare and Black Ops entries, competitive multiplayer, Zombies and eventually the free-to-play Warzone ecosystem.

Along the way, Call of Duty has also increasingly blurred the lines between gaming and pop culture, regularly bringing musicians, athletes, movie characters and other entertainment properties into its universe. Wu-Tang fitting comfortably into that world is another reminder of just how far both brands have traveled while maintaining loyal audiences across generations.

Fans won’t have to wait until launch to get their hands on the game. The first Modern Warfare 4 beta weekend begins Aug. 21 for eligible players who digitally pre-ordered the game, followed by another beta period beginning Aug. 28. The full game is scheduled to arrive Oct. 23.

And if the soldiers in Modern Warfare 4 have anything to say about it, knowing your Wu-Tang might be just as important as knowing your way around a battlefield.

You can check out the Wu-Tang-powered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 trailer below.

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