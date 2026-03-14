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'Call of Duty' & Holiday Drop Limited Streetwear Collection

‘Call of Duty’ Teams Up With Holiday For A Limited Streetwear Care Package

The capsule collection is inspired by the recently launched Black Ops Royale in Warzone and is described as "a uniform for the modern operator."

Published on March 14, 2026
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  • The capsule collection is inspired by the recently launched Black Ops Royale in Warzone and is described as "a uniform for the modern operator."
  • The Call of Duty x Holiday collection "draws inspiration from the drop-in, scavenging, and gear-driven gameplay of Black Ops Royale."
  • Los Angeles natives can get their hands on the collaboration right now by visiting Holiday Store (Melrose), 8016 Melrose Ave.
Call of Duty / Holiday

Fans of Call of Duty can show their love for the FPS with this new collaboration with iconic streetwear legend Holiday.

Officially launched on Friday, Call of Duty and Holiday announced its first-ever collaboration, dropping a limited Black Ops Royale-inspired capsule collection.

The capsule collection is inspired by the recently launched Black Ops Royale in Warzone and is described as “a uniform for the modern operator.”

Per a press release, the collaboration “is a creation of a capsule series that showcases a celebration of Black Ops in a style that blends tactical intensity with everyday style – made for gamers by gamers. It’s built for the players who know the rush of the circle closing, the last squad standing, and the clutch comms that turn chaos into victory.”

While we all know what COD is, for those unfamiliar with Holiday, it’s a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand founded by Nick Holiday / Nick Lenzini.

The brand, which was mainly infused with music and streetwear culture, gained notoriety from its NY/LA hat combining Yankees and Dodgers logos, and is now ingrained into the LA creative scene, boasting collaborations across art, fashion, and music.

The Call of Duty x Holiday collection “draws inspiration from the drop-in, scavenging, and gear-driven gameplay of Black Ops Royale.”

Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Call of Duty

Los Angeles natives can get their hands on the collaboration right now by visiting Holiday Store (Melrose), 8016 Melrose Ave.

Those who don’t live in California will have to wait for the online drop on March 20.

For more photos of the capsule collection, hit the gallery below.

Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty / Holiday
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty / Holiday
Call of Duty x Holiday Collection
Source: Call of Duty / Holiday

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call of duty HHW Gaming streetwear video games

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