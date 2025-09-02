‘Call Of Duty’ Movie In Motion, Activision & Paramount Strike Film Deal

Source: Activision / Call of Duty

Call of Duty is coming to the big screen, and we don’t mean the 70″ TV you got for a sweet deal. On Tuesday (Sept. 2), Activision and Paramount announced that the brands have partnered to bring the COD franchise to movie theaters.

According to Activision, Call of Duty, has been the no. 1 best-selling video game franchise in the U.S. for over 15 years with over 500 million copies sold globally. That’s a lot of potential movie ticket buyers.

Paramount is tasked with developing a live-action feature film based on the first-person shooter’s universe that includes Call of Duty, Black Ops, Modern Warfare and more. The “Zombies” feature in the titles also present plenty of fodder to create a cinematic version that will fill movie theater seats.

Both Activision and Paramount are keen on bringing old and new fans into the fold. “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount. “From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

Considering the reputation of gamers being finicky, on the best of days, Ellison knows the media company he leads has its work cut out for them. He added, “We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”

Activision, the developer and publisher that drives Call of Duty in all of its iterations, offers similar sentiments. “Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering,” said Rob Kostich, President of Activision, in a statement. “With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.”

So, about that release date…

The next title in the video game series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, is out November 14.