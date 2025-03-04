Subscribe
Gaming

'Call of Duty' Season 3 Delayed, Gamers Have Thoughts

Season 3 of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ & Warzone Delayed, Gamers React

Published on March 4, 2025
Comment

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Source: Activision / Call of Duty / Black Ops 6

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Activision announced via the official Call of Duty account on X, formerly Twitter, that season 3 will be delayed in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This delay also means the return of the Call of Duty map Verdansk is on hold.
Season 3 was supposed to launch on March 20, but its wig has been pushed back two weeks and will arrive on April 3.

“Season 3 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we’re taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3,” Activision wrote on X. “More to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth anniversary next week…”
Verdansk, the original map featured in Warzone when the COD’s Battle Royale mode first launched in 2020, was expected to come back to help celebrate Warzone’s fifth anniversary. With the rumored return to Verdansk, Call of Duty would follow in the footsteps of other popular battle royale video games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, which have decided to take gamers back to where it all began with “OG Seasons ” and bring classic maps back to boost playing numbers.

Social Media Has Thoughts About The Season 3 Delay

As you can imagine, the news of the delay is generating responses from COD players. It comes after Activision addressed claims of rampant cheating in the game, the use of AI imagery in loading screens, and the price for the Squid Games and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event passes. “Either Activision is ensuring everything is perfect for Season 3 or there are plenty of bugs that need to be addressed,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote. Another person on X wrote, “one step forward two steps back ass game.” We just hope Activision can drop season 3 without any issues. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

