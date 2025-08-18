Activision Drops ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’ Teaser Ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live Worldwide Reveal

Activision / Treyarch / Raven Software / Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Activision is ramping up the marketing machine for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as the Microsoft-owned video game studio preps for the next installment in the first-person shooter franchise’s big reveal during Opening Night Live at Gamescom.

While all the news is focused on EA’s successful reveal and beta weekends for Battlefield 6, Activision made sure to remind folks that its still the biggest name in the FPS space, and has something coming this year by building up hype for Black Ops 7 with the release of real-world advertising posters for a fake robotics company called The Guild all around San Francisco.

The posters feature a QR code that takes you to the fake company’s website, where it pushes its “Tech You Can Trust” campaign.

Taking things a step forward, two phony cover stories were featured on Wired and Forbes ahead of Friday’s trailer release, which is full of “fake news,” including an executive from a fictional robotics company ringing the opening bell at the NY Stock Exchange to signal the company’s going public.

All of this serves as a tease to push the company as “a global tech force that positions itself as the ultimate safeguard for humanity,” but has a more sinister agenda.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Is Taking The Action To The Future

Variety shared even more details about the upcoming game’s plot and characters.

Per Variety:

In the new game, The Guild develops robotics to better society – and their CEO Emma Kagan claims to be humanity’s last line of defense against this emerging threat.”

As Variety previously reported, “Black Ops 7″ is set in 2035, more than four decades after the events of 2024’s “Black Ops 6.” From developers Treyarch and Raven Software, the game will star Milo Ventimiglia as David Mason, a protagonist previously introduced in “Black Ops 2, Kiernan Shipka as The Guild CEO Emma Kagan, and “CoD” alum Michael Rooker reprising his “Black Ops 2” role of Mike Harper.

Speaking with the website, Activision’s chief marketing officer, Tyler Bahl, shed even more light on the game’s marketing.

“As we ramp up to the worldwide reveal of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7,’ we set out to create something as bold and thought-provoking as the game itself,” said Bahl. “Set in 2035, it draws on themes of technology, robotics, and the military-industrial complex, amplifying the tension and intrigue that define the ‘Black Ops’ experience. We believe it will be one of our most impactful and talked-about campaigns yet.”

There have been plenty of rumors swirling around Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, like a November 2025 release date and the game’s campaign finale being a 32-player extraction shooter-esque mission.

We guess we will find out all the details at Opening Night Live.