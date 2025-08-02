Subscribe
'Battlefield 6' Has Gamers Excited Following Big Reveal

‘Call of Duty,’ You in Danger Girl: Gamers Loved What They Saw During EA’s ‘Battlefield 6’ Multiplayer Reveal Event

Published on August 2, 2025
Source: EA / DICE / Battlefield 6

EA and DICE have finally, officially revealed Battlefield 6 after numerous leaks, and many gamers think this is the game that will eat Call of Duty’s food.
Trying to put the epic blunder that was the launch of Battlefield 2042, EA is turning back the clock 12 years in hopes of recapturing the magic of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 with Battlefield 6, which looks to be a proper successor to those titles.

Following the reveal of the upcoming shooter’s single-player campaign trailer, we got our first look at the much hyped multiplayer trailer, and it looks like a return to old form. Like Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, we will see a return of the class system in Battlefield 6, plus the original three modes: conquest, breakthrough, and rush.
Thanks to the Battlefield Lab bulletins, we already know those classes, and they are Assault, which can equip an extra primary weapon and sports an adrenaline shot to give you an additional shot in the arm literally. The engineer packs an RPG and is good at taking out vehicles or fixing them. The support class carries an MG and can heal and revive people while also deploying cover. Finally, Recon handles sniping, can spot enemies with the use of a quadrotor drone, can mine heavy armour and obstacles with C4, and can guide missiles safely thanks to a laser pointer.

The Reactions To Battlefield 6’s Reveal Have Been Overwhelmingly Positive

Along with a trailer which showcased the Battlefield action and environment destruction that fans of the franchise love, EA held a massive event featuring creators and press ahead of the upcoming betas to show off the game with clips hitting X, formerly Twitter and many folks are loving what they are seeing, including those who have already gotten a chance to play the game early.
To top that all off, the developers for Battlefield 6 revealed the game will not have crossover skins like Call of Duty, so don’t expect to see celebs like Nicki Minaj, or characters like Beavis and Butthead running around the map. A move that is already proving popular with fans of Battlefield and Call of Duty.
It looks like Battlefield 6 is the one to restore the feeling, just based on the response to the multiplayer reveal, and could dethrone Call of Duty. Battlefield Lab members will have early access to the beta beginning August 7-8. Open beta weekend 1 kicks off  August 9-10, with weekend 2 closing things out August 14-17. The game launches on October 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

