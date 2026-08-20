Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Desperate times call for desperate measures. An Army unit is using the highly anticipated game GTA 6 to keep its recruit numbers up.

Spotted on Raw Story, the Fort Stewart, Georgia Army Unit is dangling four days off from duty to indulge in Rockstar Games’ forthcoming banger GTA 6.

So what’s the catch? Well, they have to reenlist in order to take advantage of the offer.

Per Raw Story:

An Army unit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, is offering active-duty soldiers a four-day pass to play the long-awaited latest installment in the storied franchise when it launches this fall — but only if they reenlist, U.S. officials told CBS News. Twenty soldiers in the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, part of the 3rd Infantry Division, have already taken the deal, an Army spokesperson said. About 130 are eligible, and they must reenlist for at least two years and up to six.

“The idea was to have a unique incentives program that connects to what Soldiers are interested in,” Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement. “The command team, in conjunction with the career counselor, wanted to get soldiers excited to reenlist.”

Sounds legit, ridiculous, and beyond desperate, especially following the news of the developments on the USS Abraham Lincoln and the deteriorating conditions aboard the aircraft carrier, which is drastically affecting the morale of sailors and Marines, with reports of some trying to jump overboard.

Four days will sound like a drop in the bucket, especially if Donald Trump and his DEI hire, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, can’t figure out this war with Iran, which was supposed to be a “relatively easy endeavor” according to Orange Mussolini.

GTA 6 Leaks Online Ahead of Netflix Reveal

Well, we hope those soldiers enjoy their time with GTA 6, which is also currently having a moment ahead of its big premiere on Netflix after it was leaked by a person or group identifying themselves as “CyberLeek.”

They claim they are leaking the game, and honestly ruining sh*t for everyone in the name of game preservation and trying to punish Rockstar Games for the company’s decision to not drop a physical edition of the game, claiming in a statement, “NO PHYSICAL DISCS? THEN MORE LEEKS!” while pushing a sketchy cryptocurrency.

The GTA 6 leaks have led to Take-Two losing $2.8 billion in market value nd to make matters worse, it appears that CyberLeek has an actual build of the game, as he can be seen playing GTA 6 on his PS5.

We won’t be sharing any of the leaked material on here out of respect for the devs at Rockstar Games who worked tirelessly on the game.

You can see reactions to these latest GTA 6 developments below.