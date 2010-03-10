Rush Limbaugh Calls Gov. David Paterson “Massa” [Audio]

Racist Rush strikes again!

Well known racist, well known shock jock and a well known idiotic bigot, Rush Limbaugh is exposing his true colors once again.

During his radio show Tuesday a caller called in to discuss the sudden resignation of Congressman Eric Massa amidst a looming “groping scandal” with a male aid.

When the caller suggests that Governor David Paterson will get to choose his replacement, Limbaugh agrees saying,

“For the first time in his life, Paterson’s gonna be a massa.”



Listen to the audio of this fool below.

Another poor analogy made in poor taste and once again we’re not laughing.

Limbaugh also previously mentioned that if healthcare reform passes, he’ll leave the country.

Let’s get that passed STAT! 🙂