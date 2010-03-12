Akon Releases New Fragrance

Konvict Muzik’s commander and chief and the mastermind behind the phenomenon that is Lady GaGa, Akon, is set to launch his own fragrance.

Joining the likes of Diddy, Nelly and Jay-Z, Akon is preparing for the release of “Konvict” for men and women. ‘

The fragrance line is working in partnership with his newly formed Konvict Cosmetics, International LLC.

Speaking on the new fragrance, the Managing Director of Konvit Cosmetics Jack Aini says,

“We are excited and honored to launch Konvict with AKON which we project strong sales in this celebrity fragrance market.”



The fragrance is also working with Akon’s campaign targeted toward youth, “Break Free Live The Dream.” The campaign encourages youth to experience freedom from distractions that are holding them back and keeping them from living their dreams.

10% of the proceeds the fragrance will go to his Konfidence Foundation benefiting underprivileged African youth who need access to learning, recreational environments and wellness services.

Konvict Cosmetics is running a special on Konvict, retailing the usually $49.95 fragrance for $41.95.

To purchase Konvict visit http://www.akonfragrances.com

Akon is WINNING right now. Good for him.