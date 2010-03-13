Police Arrest Suspect For Murder & More After Waka Flocka Concert Shooting

Police state that they have arrested the shooter who left 8 people wounded after a shooting at Waka Flocka Flame’s March 5th skating rink concert in Gary, Indiana.

Police say 17-year- Devontius Hutcherson, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for his role in the shooting. Police also state that they confiscated a rifle that Hutcherson allegedly fired outside the club after Waka’s concert.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Hutcherson was also hit with murder and attempted murder charges for a separate shooting in Miller, Indiana.

Allegedly on January 19th, Hutcherson shot and killed a 22-year-old and wounded the man’s cousin, after the two men refused to give Hutcherson $5 dollars to attend a rap concert.

Hutcherson then stole money and jewelry from both victims.

Hutcherson is being held without bail while police investigate the latest shooting and prepare to file more charges related to the incident.

