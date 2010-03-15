50 Cent Using Techno for “Black Magic” [Video]

“I won’t allow myself to be placed in a box where I can only do one style, or do one kind of music. They should expect the unexpected on this one.”

Some say that imitation is a form of flattery and those that choose to semi-replicate what another does can only be the start of a trend later down the road.

However a person chooses to rank the production supplied on The Blueprint III, sales indicated that Jay-Z’s sound was becoming more universal and many were embracing some of his Euro-style beat selection.

Apparently, 50 Cent was taking notes as well as he plans to infuse some more international appeal and sound as he begins to work on his fifth solo project Black Magic.

Probably realizing that the aggressive content is starting to become obsolete to the consumer, 50 seems to have resorted to a new game plan for his upcoming project.

Hip-Hop music might have initially been meant for the streets, but it’s clearly not what is going to the local stores to actually buy the product.

During an interview with DopeMoney, the rapper spoke on his reasoning for such a left turn and who could appreciate such a shift.

“If they can understand how I enjoy different genres of music and different styles, for the people who have various tastes in music, they’ll really like it.”

Check here for the rest of the interview: