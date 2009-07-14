Jay-Z Explains Cancelled Concert In Atlanta

Fans hoping to see Jay-Z and Ciara over the weekend in Atlanta were forced to take a rain check, literally. The concert was scheduled to take place at Chastain Park Amphitheater Sunday night. Extreme weather conditions including thunder and severe lightning made it impossible for the show to happen and the concert was called off. Speculation circulated as fans wondered if the Jigga man even made it into town. There were reports that his private jet was grounded in New York and that he couldn’t make it because of the weather conditions. In an effort to clear the confusion, Jay called into V-103 Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron show. He explained to Cameron that he was in town and was in the dressing room before deciding to pull the plug.

“I actually came up to the venue…walked into the dressing room and everything. Soon as I got there it was a big pow-wow, the meeting and everybody was tryna to figure out what’s the movements and they said this storm is going to last another 2 or 3 hours, and it’s lightning and I was like man that’s dangerous. Let’s just cancel it right now man.”

He then went on to deny rumors that the show would not be rescheduled.

“We looking at some dates in August to come back and do it.”

Feeling better having cleared his name, Jay joked around that he was upset with JD and Jeezy for the inclement weather.

“Jermaine called me and I had him meet me in one of those parking lots by there, then he took me over to his house and the excitement was crazy….everyone was calling and I spoke to Jeezy as well. I was upset at them that they let it rain on me. If they came to my town I wouldn’t let that happen. I got control over such things…”

He also talked about is upcoming book, revealing exclusively to Cameron that it would be named “Decoded.”

“I did a deal with this dude and the name of the book is “Decoded.” It’s called “Decoded” because I’m going to decode all the lyrics from my records. Take the select ones and the double entendres and things that people may have missed or may have got and want confirmation on it. That’s what the book is about.”

The official release date for the book has not been set.