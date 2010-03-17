Jay-Z Teaming With Jack White of The White Stripes

Leaving behind the streets for the world, rapper Jay-Z has been on a run in regards to claiming his spot in the mainstream and establishing himself as an international artist.

Previously working with Coldplay, Empire of the Sun, Bono of U2 and many others, Jay is ensuring that he won’t just make music that only Hip-Hop heads will bob to.

His latest upcoming collaboration is with Jack White, known as a member of The White Stripes along with The Raconteurs.

During an interview with GQ, White spoke more on the upcoming project between himself and Jay.

“I just did a record with Jay-Z. We did a song together a few weeks ago. It was incredible. I played him something that I’ve been kicking around for a while and he immediately came out with words for it. It’s unbelievable-sounding.”

As days continue to progress, the rapper from Marcy is evolving more into Euro-Jay. He said it himself, he’s not a businessman, he’s a business man.

The more he keeps experimenting, who knows exactly how his next release will shape up to be.