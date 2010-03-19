Paul Wall Elected President Of Texas Grammy Academy

Swisha House rapper Paul Wall has been elected president of the Texas chapter of the Recording Academy.

Although he is in the process of working on his new album, Heart Of A Champion, Paul Wall said as President of the Texas Chapter of The Recording Academy, his chief aim was to boost the local membership.

“Everything is bigger in Texas,” Paul Wall said in an interview, “But [with] our [Recording Academy] membership, we are like #6 on the list out of [the] 12 chapters. At the very least, there could be more nominations for artists from Texas.”

The Recording Academy, which is the organization responsible for organizing the annual Grammy Awards, previously voted Paul Wall as Governor alongside notable Houston executives and artists like Mathew Knowles, saxophonist Joe Posada, renowned bass player Chuck Rainey and others.

“I’ve been a Governor on the board of the Texas chapter for a long time. There’s a process on how you get nominated [for a Grammy] and it’s done by voting,” Paul Wall continued. “A lot of people don’t know this and for me, I want to get our membership up in Texas.“

Paul Wall, was nominated for a Grammy for his song “Grillz’” in 2005, but has yet to win one of the prestigious awards.