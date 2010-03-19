Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson Reunite For “Why Did I Get Married Too”

Although the love may have ended between the two, business is far from falling as it related to former couple Janet Jackson and producer Jermaine Dupri.

As Jackson is preparing for the release of Tyler Perry’s sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too?, the singer is creating the first single for the soundtrack which will be produced by Dupri.

Titled “Nothing” the track will be co-produced by Bryan Michael Cox and will be hitting iTunes on March 30.

With the film set for a release on April 2, Dupri stated that a deal was made with Perry and the single will show a revitalized Jackson.

“You haven’t heard Janet sound like this in a long time and I think the song is perfect for the movie. It’s a really good record.”

In related news, Dupri is slowly on the come up and is in the process of creating the next phase for So So Def Recordings. Already responsible for catapulting the careers of Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and countless others, the newest to join the camp is Dondria.

With her hit single “You’re The One” and a debut album, Dondria vs. Phatfffat, expected to drop later within the year, Dupri may be on the path to a comeback.

Who knows, maybe Jackson’s role in Why Did I Get Married Too will have the two reevaluating their personal business. Time will tell.