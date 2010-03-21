Big Boi Signs Deal With Def Jam

Sir Lucious Left Loof b.k.a. Hip-Hop veteran Big Boi, made a special announcement this weekend.

As previously reported Big Boi’s been hard at work promoting his Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty album, promising to release videos for nearly every track on the project.

Now taking anticipation for the finished product to new heights, Big Boi is announcing a new solo album deal with Def Jam.

Confirming to fans that he’s reuniting with L.A. Reid—-the man that first signed Outkast, Big Boi made the announcement via Twitter saying

“The ink is on the paper!!! Breaking news!!! It’s official! Big Boi signs solo album deal with Def Jam! More details to come….”



The album was scheduled to drop on March 23 but has been reportedly pushed back to May.

The deal is only for one album however, so there’s no word on if he’ll jump ship from Jive to Reid’s camp.

Big Boi’s back working with L.A. Reid??? Yay!!!