Jadakiss Returning With “Champ Is Here 3”

Therealkiss: THE CHAMP IS HERE PART 3 … LOX WE BACK!!! D-BLOCK!!!! AH-HAA!!!

However the fans and the critics choose to judge the content and delivery within the albums from D-Block member Jadakiss, all are on the same accord when it comes to Kiss and his mixtape game.

Emerging back into Hip-Hop on 2009, dropping the album The Last Kiss, along with the DJ Green Lantern assisted mixtape Kiss My A**: The Champ Is Here 2, the rapper is making a return once again for the third series.

Making the announcement via Twitter, Al-Qaeda Jada has begun work on the third installment and The Champ Is Here 3 is set to drop on May 1.

Going from all of the other promised dates, however, one could only hope that Kiss might be able to stick to his word, or at the most, have a push back of a week. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

With all of this momentum being pushed behind Styles P and Jadakiss, and heavy drops from Sheek Louch as he continuously drops countless remixes, it is only a matter of time before fans can finally get what they have been waiting for from the Rap Trinity.