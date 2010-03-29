Drake’s “Thank Me Later” Finally Gets Official Release Date

Dropping So Far Gone back in 2009, the momentum behind Canadian rapper Drake has been one that hasn’t been seen in quite some time for a rapper.

With his name on almost everyone else’s tacks, the buzz has created expectations that some are beginning to believe that the young rapper can live up to along with wondering when the rapper will stop being just featured and take the driver’s seat.

Having anticipation being brought to a boil, the Young Money star has finally received the release date for his upcoming debut album Thank Me Later.

Look out for Drake’s first offering to drop on May 25.

Well, with J. Cole expected to drop over the summer, could the two young rappers be setting themselves up for somewhat of a face-off?

Before the show actually begins, the rapper will embark on his first headlining tour, “The Away From Home Tour” which begins April 9 at Penn State University and will end on May 20, days before his project drops.

Already dropping “Over” and having “Shut It Down” prematurely leaked, the tone is starting to be set for what Drake plans to deliver in May.

Let’s hope the new phenomenon can live up to the hype that he has established for himself so far.