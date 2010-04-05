Managing Editor’s Files: Right Back Atcha

March was one helluva month Hip-Hop Wired FAM.

After reigning supreme over the game for the past two years, sadly we saw Lil Wayne start his prison bid. So much for the weed carriers stepping up on the team.

But fortunately the workaholic went in and recorded so much music and videos before he left that we’ll hardly notice he’s gone for the next several months. The Birdman even spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about this unfortunate incident and how they’ll maintain with Weezy F. Baby gone.

Birdman Speaks On Lil Wayne’s Jail Sentence [Video]

Despite that downer, we also saw some major glimpses of hope for the game as Diggy Simmons made it official that he was the heir to the throne as he (more…)