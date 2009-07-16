Q-Tip Releasing “Industry Rules” Book

Having scored a publishing deal with Random House, rapper/producer Q-Tip will be releasing a memoir entitled, “Industry Rules.”

Linking with the publishing group’s Ballantine Books imprints, the former member of the group A Tribe Called Quest will let this serve as a tell-all book that will be a reflection of his rap career including the rise and falling out with his former group.

He sold his book to Ballantine editor Porscha Burke and the book deal was negotiated by Jay Mandel of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.

In the realm of Hip-Hop music, Q-Tip is also expected to finally release the album Kamaal The Abstract which was originally slated to come out back in 2001. The original album cover will remain intact but the overall sound will be remastered and remixed. The new date for release should be September 15 and it will be distributed through Battery Records.

Q-Tip is not the first to jump on the wagon of releasing literature. Brooklyn’s own rap mogul Jay-Z recently confirmed that he would be signing a three-release deal. Penning the first book, “Decoded,” the rapper stated that he would be using this to decode all the lyrics from previous records in his catalogue so fans will have clear and concise knowledge of what Jigga was trying to say in particular songs that may have left some confused.

Wu Tang Clan member, Ghostface Killah, will be crafting a comic-book entitled “Cell Block Z” which tells the story of a boxer that was wrongfully arrested for murder. While incarcerated he discovers a conspiracy to turn the inmates into bioweapons.

The Yonkers native and D-Block member, Styles P, is also in the works for releasing a fiction entitled, “Mr. Invincible.” His novel will serve as a “jail mystery.” For the rapper, this was another lane for him to jump into that would enable him to make a check outside of just doing records. He has assured fans that although writers will be penning the projects, the words and the story will be crafted by none other than the Phantom.

So I guess now that New York has lost the crown for Hip-Hop, now they’re out to conquer books. We’ve already taken over sports so hey, why not?