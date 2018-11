Paul Wall is cutting back during the recession in a unique way. He is currently shooting his new video using an I-Phone. The video’s director, Amir Valinia is using an I-Phone 3GS to film the video for Paul Wall’s new single, “One Mo.”

Paul Wall told Fox 26 News in Houston:

“If we do it, this will be groundbreaking video right here and if not then we’re having fun and it’s all good.“

The song is from Paul Wall’s album, Fast Life.