Big Boi Debuts “Shutterbug” Single & Plays More Tracks At Def Jam Listening Session [Video]

How many singles is this now that have dropped from Big Boi’s upcoming album?

With Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son Of Chico Dusty only around the corner, the rapper might be giving up a little TOO much material before the actual project drops, but it is only more good listening for the fans.

The latest to drop, and newest since his official move to Def Jam Records, is the track “Shutterbug”, which was reported to be handpicked by his Outkast rhyme partner Andre 3000.

“Shutterbug”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/big-boi-shutterbugg.mp3



Peep The Album Listening Session And More After The Jump!!! [More]

Expected to hit stores on May 4, the rapper has yet to drop a dud so far ranging from “Royal Flush” featuring Raekwon and Andre 3000 to “Shine Blockas” featuring Gucci Mane and “Fo Yo Sorrows” featuring Too Short and George Clinton.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Sir Lucious Leftfoot finally comes into the light.

Big unveiled more tracks from his listening session last night and L.A. Reid also gave some words on the accomplishments of his former protege.