Kanye West Court Date Pushed Back

Grammy-award winner Kanye West might be one of the most creative musical forces in the world today, but he is also one of the most peculiar. A wizard in the studio, masterful wordsmith, and demanding showman, the Chicago rapper displays flashes of greatness that are sure to grant him a long, successful career in and beyond music. The only person that could possibly derail this giant of a man is himself, and if recent actions can serve as a window into the future, it would seem that the “Louis Vuitton Don” is getting an early start on doing just that.

A hearing, originally scheduled for the 15th of July, will take place on the 20th in response to an incident involving the multi-platinum rapper while at Los Angeles’ LAX airport. Having been allegedly involved in a serious tussle with a member of the paparazzi, Kanye is facing three counts of vandalism, grand theft, and battery; all charges that the rapper pleaded not guilty to.

Also involved in the fray was Ye’s manager Don Crowley, whom was charged with two counts of vandalism, grand theft, and battery each. If found guilty of all the charges that he is facing, the rapper-fashionisto would only have prison-orange to look forward to, as his control over the latest fashionable trends could seriously be marred by a two year, six month jail sentence. For his roll in the incident, Crowley could receive a maximum of five years behind bars.