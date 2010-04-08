Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot Gets A Release Date

In what has felt like 100 years of waiting, Big Boi via twitter has finally announced a date for his upcoming album “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty.”

The album which has already been confirmed to have the other half of Outkast Mr. Andre 3000 on it, is set to drop at a local store near you on July 6th.

The album will have production by the usual Organized Noise, as well as a few tracks from Scott Storch and Lil John. Along with Mr. Andre Benjamin, look out for guest such as Mary J. Blige and Raekwon. The reason for the long wait has been due to complications with record labels, (like that’s new) but will finally be released on Def Jam Records.