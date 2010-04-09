Jae Millz Responds to XXL Freshman Disses [VIDEO]

It’s funny how far one’s words can spiral out of control for him/her, but spotlight, whether it is good or bad, is still opportunity to shine in some way.

After receiving responses from the majority of the XXL Freshman after making claims that he didn’t know half of the team and felt there were other artists worthy, rapper Jae Millz has finally decided to respond to the repeated call outs.

Still no name drops to who he was initially speaking of, but challenges seem to have been issued because as far as Millz is concerned…who is Freddie Gibbs?

How about this…no fans know any of yall and it’s time to stop just talking and continue making your name ring with music?