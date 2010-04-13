Update: Drake Denies Working With Olivia, Releases Statement

Just yesterday Drake stans were treated to a reported feature of the Young Money artist with ex-G-Unit singer Olivia titled “Control.”

Unfortunately for fans of the song Drake is shutting it down as an unauthorized recording that never happened.

Speaking to fans in a statement Drake says that the collaboration is fake and he doesn’t support the use of his voice without his permission.

“I support artist collaborations and sampling music that inspires you but I don’t support taking unauthorized recordings and marketing them as features. I’ve never worked with Olivia and I apologize to any fan who was duped into thinking that Control was a collaboration of mine.”

Despite the fake Drake song, Olivia is still planning to release her new mixtape Under The Radar in the forthcoming weeks. She previously spoke on Twitter about the Drake collabo being leaked but never mentioned that it was unauthorized.

“Hey guys my mixtape comes out n a 2 weeks be clear the 2 records that have leaked r just that mixtape records.sorry I couldn’t present it to u myself! but rock out 2em.”

Touché Olivia, using old raps for a new song? Do better.

Listen to “Control “below.

Actually if you listen clearly, this does sound like some old Drake a la Room For Improvement and Comeback Season.