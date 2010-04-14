Game Set To Release “R.E.D.” June 15th, Reunites With Dr. Dre

“My two favorite producers are helping me with the direction of this album; I couldn’t be in a better position.”

The Game is officially confirming reports that his highly anticipated R.E.D. album is set to hit stores June 15th.

As previously reported the album has seen several push backs stemming from December 2009 to February 2010.

Now with the final released date in place, the Game is also confirming that two of the biggest names in the industry have added their talents to the project.

Game will officially reunite with the head of Aftermath and his former adviser Dr. Dre on the album while Pharrell will join him on R.E.D. as an executive producer.

Speaking on reuniting with his former mentor Game says he can’t even describe his feelings.

“To be working so closely with him again…man, I don’t even have words to describe it.”



Pharrell also chimed in on the forthcoming Dre and Game reunion, thanking Game for the opportunity to work on an album alongside the good doctor and expressing his excitement over what’s to come.