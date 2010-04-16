SHOTS FIRED??? Jay Rock Addresses Game’s “400 Bars”

Anytime Game decides to let off shots in his series of bars, he always seems to leave damage after.

Apparently the Internet has been buzzing and there has been mention of the rapper coming at Jay Rock over the 20 minute track, “400 Bars”.

With that said, the young rapper was quick to address the claims that were being thrown his way.

jayrock: I GET ON TWITTER N EVERYBODY HITTIN ME SAYIN @ihategame GETTING @ ME IN HIS FREESTYLE. SAME AS CUBE, N***AS NEED TO HAVE BALLS TO SAY NAMES.

Well, as Game is known for his ability at name-dropping, it would come to be a surprise if he was actually throwing subliminal shots at Rock.

After having heated words towards Ice Cube, it seems almost imminent that Rock will eventually start sending shots of his own at all these rappers that are allegedly making mention of his name in a negative light.

He continued his war of words and issued a challenge for any artist to take.

jayrock: IM NOT SCARED TO GO AGAINST NOBODY ALL N***a HAVE TO DO IS SAY MY NAME AND ITS ON WITH WHO EVER .I DON’T FEEL I NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO NO1 jayrock: IM NOT WITH THE BEEF Shyte, BUT I WONT BE DISRESPECTED BY NOBODY ! I GIVES A F**K WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE..

Hopefully, this might be just a misunderstanding, but if it’s not, many know that Game has never been one to back down once his competitive streak starts to kick in. The battle for the West could begin.