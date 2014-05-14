Cam’ron & A-Trak ft. Juelz Santana – “Dipsh*ts” [VIDEO]

At one time, word of an official Cam’ron and Just Blaze collaboration could only come from a seasoned troll, but a little time and maturity apparently works wonders. Today, the former Roc-A-Fella affiliates connected in the visual for “Dipsh*ts” alongside A-Trak and Juelz Santana.

This treatment is oh so Harlem. From the moment Killa Cam utters, “I’m that n***a y’all, I ain’t even lying,” in the song’s opening moments, it clear that we’re in the midst of something epic. With all of The Diplomats present, a nostalgic chorus from Santana, and ample statements amended with a quality “Pause,” this will get fans of the New York collective going. Cam’ron talks greasy over a sonically triumphant instrumental produced by A-Trak, Just Blaze, and Oliver.

Dame Dash even talks his ish at the end. Yes, Killa Season is in full effect.

“Dipsh*ts” will appear on Cam’ron and A-Trak’s forthcoming collaborative project, Federal Reserve. Peep Harlem in all its splendor in the Ricky Saiz-directed video below.

Photo: YouTube