The Struggle Files: Lil Kim Asks Fans To Buy Baby Shower Gifts

Lil Kim thought it would be a fantastic idea for fans to help her celebrate her soon-to-be newborn, by asking them to send in gifts. Yes, you read right.

Prior to the Queen Bee and her baby daddy entertaining guests with a lavish baby shower, the Brooklyn rapper asked fans to purchase gifts off her registries.

According to the Daily Mail, fans have an array of choices from a number of well-known (and pricey) retail stores. The list includes: Tiffany & Co, Petit Tresor, Bel Bambini, Buy Buy Baby and Babies R Us.

Kim’s assistant made the announcement over Instagram:

@lilkimthequeenbee is registered at Tiffany’s , Petit Tresor, Bel Bambini, Buy Buy Baby and Babies R Us under Kimberly Jones aka Lil’ Kim or Kim Jones Event date May 10 please make sure they check off your gift from the registry after purchase. Thank u guys so much #teamlilkim Mail all gifts to Attn: Kimberly Jones QUEEN BEE ENTERTAINMENT BOX #25 Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Although some fans were happy to contribute, others thought it was downright ridiculous, even tacky. Would you contribute to such an affair without having a real relationship with your favorite artist? Is Lil Kim “tacky” for asking her fans to buy her baby gifts? But what do you think? Chime in at the bottom.

—

Photo: Instagram