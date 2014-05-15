Kanye West & Kim Kardashian To Wed In Italy

As the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wedding date approaches, more details are being confirmed, among the many rumors. Reportedly, the couple will wed in Italy, not France as has been widely reported.

ET News reports that sources close to the couple have confirmed that the wedding will go down in Florence, Italy. However, there will be a pre-wedding dinner the night before in Paris, France.

Clearly sparing no expense, West and Kardashian will fly their guests to Florence the next day via private jets.

Stateside, West and Kardashian are still working out some final details. A pre-nuptial agreement has been drawn up but West’s recent change in management to Roc Nation has delayed the signing of the paperwork.

Also, there is still no word on exactly who will be Yeezy’s best man.

—

Photo: WENN.com