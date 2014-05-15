Gunplay – “187” [VIDEO]

Gunplay’s reputation precedes itself for more reasons than we can count. But should you feel the need to check his G card, we’ll direct you to this visual for “187” from his 601 & Snort: Freestyle Highdayz Vol. 1 mixtape.

Shot in Watts, California’s, infamous Nickerson Garden Projects, the clip shows the Human L.A. Riot mobbing out with his West Coast connects to Dr. Dre’s eerie production. “You need new shoes, how you running game/ They cut a n***a lose, cause I ain’t wanna tame/ F*ck nigga call folk, now I’m a wanted man/ Tryin’ to make a milli, I’m a hundred dollar-aire,” raps Gunplay.

Peep the Wild Moguls-directed video below. And can someone please let us know what’s going on with Gunplay’s Def Jam debut Living Legend? Give us your thoughts on the treatment in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube