French Montana ft. Jadakiss – “88 Coupes” [VIDEO]

French Montana debuted a visual for one of my favorite Coke Boys 4 cuts, “88 Coupes.” The Harry Fraud-produced cut features Jadakiss.

The clips plays more like a mini-movie. Montana and Jada take a back seat for the greater good of the tale, which details just how grimy things get in the streets. More money, more murder, and more homicide is all that you’ll see in between performance scenes of the rapping duo.

Chinx and newly crowned XXL Freshman Lil Durk represent for the Coke Boys in cameo scenes. Picture Perfect directed the treatment.

Again, fans can find “88 Coupes” on the Coke Boys 4 mixtape. Grab that here. Peep French Montana and company in his new video below.

Photo: WSHH