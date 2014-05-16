Kanye West and Kim Kardashian To Wed At Italian Fortress [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming nuptials in Italy have been all the buzz around the globe, and now it appears the power couple have finalized a location to exchange their vows. The pair will wed at the Forte di Belvedere o di San Giorgio Firenze, which is also simply known as Belvedere.

West, 36, and Kardashian, 33, will marry at the posh location in Florence, Italy on May 24 as confirmed by the Associated Press on Friday. The Belvedere is an interesting location, considering the fortress was built in the late 16th Century by Grand Duke Ferdinando I de’Medici to protect the city from an attack. Inside the Belvedere rests a sprawling villa, and is known for its spectacular views of Florence.

The location typically hosts lavish art exhibits and the like, but also serves as a tourist destination as well. According to PEOPLE, the couple reportedly spent around 300,000 Euros to rent the space. The magazine also says that the couple might have a pre-wedding dinner in Paris, which was first rumored to be the locating of the couple’s legal union.

A source also said to PEOPLE says that West has been in Florence the past few days and met with Italian designer Ermanno Scervino, fueling rumors that he or the couple both will wear Scervino’s work during the big day.

