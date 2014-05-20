Ciara Announces Son’s Name, Twitter Reacts [PHOTOS]

Earlier today (May 20), the world discovered that Future and wife-to-be Ciara brought a baby boy in the world, but until moments ago, his name was unknown. Then came official word from the singer.

Ciara posted a picture of her son’s hand on Instagram captioned, “FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN 9lbs 10oz May 19 2014.” Yes, little Future is named, well, Future. But how irrational is that, considering that two of entertainments most famous children are named Blue Ivy (Carter) and North (West), respectively?

Needless to say that the Internets — namely Twitter — swiftly reacted to Ciara’s big announcement. See the aforementioned photo of baby Future Zahir Wilburn below, and find a gallery of reaction tweets after the jump.

—

Photo: Instagram

