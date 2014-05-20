CLOSE
HomeNews

Ciara Announces Son’s Name, Twitter Reacts [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Earlier today (May 20), the world discovered that Future and wife-to-be Ciara brought a baby boy in the world, but until moments ago, his name was unknown. Then came official word from the singer.

Ciara posted a picture of her son’s hand on Instagram captioned, “FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN 9lbs 10oz May 19 2014.” Yes, little Future is named, well, Future. But how irrational is that, considering that two of entertainments most famous children are named Blue Ivy (Carter) and North (West), respectively?

Needless to say that the Internets — namely Twitter — swiftly reacted to Ciara’s big announcement. See the aforementioned photo of baby Future Zahir Wilburn below, and find a gallery of reaction tweets after the jump.

10369416_541123202666783_363716586_n

Photo: Instagram

Ciara

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close