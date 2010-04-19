CLOSE
Young Jeezy Drops Trap Or Die 2: The Movie [Video]

Keeping promotion high for his new  Trap or Die 2 mixtape Young Jeezy is releasing a trailer for the upcoming project.

The trailer features  an unreleased song titled “Trap Or Die 2: Reloaded” and comes courtesy of Atlanta’s own Decatur Dan who captured the rapper in the studio for a candid look behind the scenes.

Don Cannon is also featured in the video confirming his replacement of DJ Drama.

Check out the latest visual from The Snowman below.

Loving the Malcolm X pose at the end.

